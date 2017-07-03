Brown County Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop Undergoes Renovations

The Brown County Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop is currently undergoing renovations. The re-vamping began June 3rd, and the store was back open to the public June 19th.

During that time, new carpeting was installed for the first time since 1998, the walls were repainted and the bathroom was refurbished. It now has new flooring, painting and a high-rise stool.

Still left to be completed is the installation of new counter tops, some painting inside and the placement of a new sign outside the building.

The estimated $16,000.00 renovations will be paid for through private donations and through the sale of goods donated to the thrift shop.

