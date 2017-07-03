Brown County Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop Undergoes Renovations

Mon, 07/03/2017 - 3:58pm News Staff
Kirsten Gilliland

The Brown County Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop is currently undergoing renovations. The re-vamping began June 3rd, and the store was back open to the public June 19th.

During that time, new carpeting was installed for the first time since 1998, the walls were repainted and the bathroom was refurbished. It now has new flooring, painting and a high-rise stool.

Still left to be completed is the installation of new counter tops, some painting inside and the placement of a new sign outside the building.

The estimated $16,000.00 renovations will be paid for through private donations and through the sale of goods donated to the thrift shop.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467