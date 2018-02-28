Brown County Producers Urged to Consider NAP, Other Risk Protection Coverage Before Spring Crop Sales Deadlines

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Executive Director Tom Chohon in Brown County reminds producers to review available USDA crop risk protection options, including Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage through FSA and federal crop insurance, before the spring-seeded crop deadline of March 15, 2018.

NAP covers losses from natural disasters on crops for which no permanent federal crop insurance program is available, such as forage and grazing crops, fruits, vegetables, floriculture, ornamental nursery, aquaculture, turf grass, honey, bioenergy and other crops. The following crops in Brown County have a NAP application deadline of March 15, 2018: Alfalfa, Barley, Grass, Millet, Oats, Forage Sorghums, Mixed Forage, Turnips, and Spring Seeded Wheat.

“NAP policies allow producers to protect their investment by purchasing coverage for noninsurable crops,” said Chohon. “Natural disasters are an unavoidable part of farming and ranching and FSA programs like NAP help producers recover when they experience a loss.”

