Brown County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit Makes First Arrest

Wed, 11/15/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

On the evening of Sunday, November 5th, K-9 Deputy Zach Welch with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 183 near mile marker 196 for speeding.

During the traffic stop, a large amount of marijuana and THC was located. Three people were arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail for Possession of Marijuana - More Than One Pound and other drug related charges.

 

