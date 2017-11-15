Brown County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit Makes First Arrest

On the evening of Sunday, November 5th, K-9 Deputy Zach Welch with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 183 near mile marker 196 for speeding.

During the traffic stop, a large amount of marijuana and THC was located. Three people were arrested and transported to the Sheriff’s Office and booked into jail for Possession of Marijuana - More Than One Pound and other drug related charges.

