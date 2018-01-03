Candidates Reminded Not to Use the State Seal in Campaigns

Wed, 01/03/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Secretary of State John Gale reminds candidates running for office in 2018 and political consultants that use of the state seal is prohibited when it comes to political or campaign purposes.

Gale, who is keeper of the Great Seal of Nebraska, reiterated that use of the seal was strictly limited to state government and educational use. Anyone wishing to utilize the Great Seal must request written permission from the Secretary of State. Each request is evaluated to determine if it meets the guidelines.

 

