The Ainsworth Area Chamber of Commerce held the second of four drawings for their Christmas Chamber Bucks Giveaway.

This week’s winners, where they are from and the store they shopped in were:

Jacque Sybrant of Bassett at Keller’s Custom Embroidery;

Kim Hazard of Ainsworth at Bomgaars;

Corrine Gross of Ainsworth at H & R Food Center;

Amber Morgan of Bassett at Shopko; and

Shirley Larabee of Ainsworth Red & White Market.

