City May Begin Issuing Citations for Overgrown Weeds, Other Nuisances
The City of Ainsworth would like to remind residents about the codes and ordinances relating to nuisances.
The following is a portion of Municipal Code Article 4 to prevent and abate nuisances for the health and sanitation of the City:
Dead animals, fish or fowl, trash litter;
Any unsafe buildings including so unsightly as to depreciate the value of property in the vicinity; Dead or diseased trees;
Conditions which allows perpetuating of insects and rodents;
Junk or abandoned motor vehicles, tractors, trailers, machinery and equipment; and
Growth of weeds, grasses or worthless vegetation of 8 inches or more in height.
In the near future, the City Council may consider a plan to work with law enforcement to issue notices to correct or be issued a citation to appear in court for violating the ordinance and upon conviction punishable by a fine of not more than $500.00 for each offense.
The city appreciates business operators, property owners and occupants to help with any and all efforts to eliminate these nuisances.