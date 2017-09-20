City May Begin Issuing Citations for Overgrown Weeds, Other Nuisances

The City of Ainsworth would like to remind residents about the codes and ordinances relating to nuisances.

The following is a portion of Municipal Code Article 4 to prevent and abate nuisances for the health and sanitation of the City:

Dead animals, fish or fowl, trash litter;

Any unsafe buildings including so unsightly as to depreciate the value of property in the vicinity; Dead or diseased trees;

Conditions which allows perpetuating of insects and rodents;

Junk or abandoned motor vehicles, tractors, trailers, machinery and equipment; and

Growth of weeds, grasses or worthless vegetation of 8 inches or more in height.

In the near future, the City Council may consider a plan to work with law enforcement to issue notices to correct or be issued a citation to appear in court for violating the ordinance and upon conviction punishable by a fine of not more than $500.00 for each offense.

The city appreciates business operators, property owners and occupants to help with any and all efforts to eliminate these nuisances.