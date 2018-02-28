Cort Scheer Splits Million Dollar Purse

The home of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, became home to the world’s best cowboys and cowgirls, Sunday, February 25th, as turf turned into dirt for the world’s richest one-day rodeo.

RFD-TV’s The American, Presented by DISH payed-out $2 million dollars to the best athletes in PRCA, PBR and WPRA, and those who earned their spot as a qualifier, making the American dream come true for three athletes who advanced out of the semi-finals to split the million dollar purse.

ERA champion Cort Scheer of Elsmere, NE, four-time PRCA world champion Kaycee Feild and six-time world champion steer wrestler Matt Reeves, all three took home $433,333 checks to split the million dollar prize as competitors who advanced from the semi-finals.

