Demolition Underway on Former Long Pine Fire Hall, City Offices Building

Main street in Long Pine will look a little different this summer, as one of the city’s long-standing buildings is being torn down.

Last month, Long Pine City Council voted to demolish the building north of the Palace to make room for a multi-use area.

The project started when the Long Pine Chamber of Commerce proposed that the city-owned building, which had fallen into a state of disrepair and was set to be cleared, be utilized for its prime main street location.

City Clerk Nadine Baxter said once the building is completely demolished and the lot is cleared, they may use the space for a farmer’s market, craft fair or additional parking. Other possible ideas for improvement include painting a mural on the exposed Palace wall and hosting outdoor movies.

Prior to demolition, the building housed several different businesses and organizations throughout the years. During the time that Long Pine was a main stop for the Chicago and North Western Transportation Company railroad, the building served as Long Pine Motor Company’s Ford garage and filling station.

