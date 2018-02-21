Deputy Ian Calder Joins the Brown County Sheriff’s Office

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office added a new officer to their ranks last week when they welcomed deputy Ian Calder.

Calder moved to this area from Smithville, MO a year ago after visiting his longtime friend - and now colleague - Zach Welch. He said he liked the small town life and the chance to be outdoors.

“I’d rather be outside than stuck in an office all day,” he said, referring not only to the perks of living in this area, but also of his new career as a police officer.

Calder has been working construction since moving here, but said since he was a little kid, he always thought being a cop “looked exciting.”

