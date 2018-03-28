Drivers Reminded to Watch for Ag Equipment

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) is reminding drivers to watch for agriculture producers working near and traveling on Nebraska’s roads.

“Agriculture is Nebraska’s number one industry for a reason: the hard-working men and women around our state who have dedicated their lives to farming and ranching,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We encourage other drivers to be aware that there will be more equipment on the roads for the next several months.”