Easter Bunny Visits Ainsworth Care Center for Easter Egg Hunt

Wed, 03/28/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
The weather wasn’t the best with fog and cool temperatures, but the Easter Bunny and many young people turned out for the first area Easter Egg hunt. Young people converged on the Ainsworth Care Center on Saturday, March 24th. Some residents of the Care Center braved the cool temperatures to watch outside, but may chose to stay inside and watch through the windows.
 
 

