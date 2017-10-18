Elementary School Has Fun With Fire Prevention Week

Wed, 10/18/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

With singing puppets and fire truck rides, the Ainsworth Volunteer Fire Department made Wednesday, October 11th a fun, educational day for students at Ainsworth’s Lila McAndrew Elementary School. Every year, in honor of Fire Prevention Week, the firemen visit the elementary school to teach the students about fire safety and prevention.

This year they brought along some friends - in the form of singing puppets and North Platte fireman Kyle Robinson - to help spread the message.

 

