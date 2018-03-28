Firemen Conduct Residential Fire Training
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
A large home at Rolling Stone’s east yard went up in flames March 18th as part of a scheduled training burn for the Ainsworth and Long Pine Volunteer Fire Departments.
From 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., firemen set the house ablaze room-by room, starting with the upper level and working their way down to the basement. Using pallets, paper and other easily-ignitable materials, the participants would start a fire in one area of the home, let several crew members practice putting it out, and then light it up again to let another group train.
