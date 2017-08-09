Food Bank for the Heartland and Farm Credit Services of America Target Hunger with Mobile Food Pantry

Hunger is as real in farming communities as it is in urban food deserts. Across the Heartland, thousands of children, families and seniors struggle with regularly obtaining the food they need to be healthy. Food Bank for the Heartland and Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) are committed to helping those in need in rural communities.

To help these individuals, Food Bank for the Heartland has partnered with FCSAmerica to host 14 mobile food pantries across the food bank’s service area in Nebraska and western Iowa beginning in June and running through October. No identification is required to receive food, and those who do are asked to bring their own bags and boxes to assist in carrying the food they receive.

