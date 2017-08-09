Food Bank for the Heartland and Farm Credit Services of America Target Hunger with Mobile Food Pantry

Wed, 08/09/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Hunger is as real in farming communities as it is in urban food deserts. Across the Heartland, thousands of children, families and seniors struggle with regularly obtaining the food they need to be healthy. Food Bank for the Heartland and Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) are committed to helping those in need in rural communities.

To help these individuals, Food Bank for the Heartland has partnered with FCSAmerica to host 14 mobile food pantries across the food bank’s service area in Nebraska and western Iowa beginning in June and running through October. No identification is required to receive food, and those who do are asked to bring their own bags and boxes to assist in carrying the food they receive.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467