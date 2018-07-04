Foreign Exchange Student from the Class of ‘93 Returns for 25 Year Reunion

Danny (Jensen) Stilling of the Ainsworth High School Class of 1993 arguably made the longest trip back to Ainsworth for this year’s alumni weekend. Stilling, who hails from Denmark, was a foreign exchange student in Ainsworth during 1993 and returned to the U.S. this past weekend for the first time since his exchange year. “I’ve been trying to get over here a lot of times,” he said, but work, family obligations or other obstacles have always prevented him from making the long trip. Even though this was Stilling’s first trip back to see everyone, his host parents, Jim and Paula Welke, have made several trips to Denmark, to visit Stilling over the past 25 years. And “of course” they welcomed Stilling back to his American home in Long Pine for the weekend.

“The feeling that you have family in another country...it makes you think maybe the world isn’t so big,” he said. Stilling credits Facebook for helping him stay in contact with friends and “family” in the U.S., but said he was enjoying the opportunity to reconnect with them in person. “It’s fun to hear all the old stories,” he said. “Twenty-five years is a long time. We did look a bit younger back then...but not much else has changed.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/