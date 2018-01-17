Hansmeyer Nationally Recognized as Nebraska Girls High School Cross Country Coach of the Year

Ainsworth High School Cross Country Coach Jared Hansmeyer was named the Nebraska Girls High School Cross Country Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on January 4th.

One boys coach and one girls coach from each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia were honored for their successes during the fall of 2017, as selected by a committee of experts from around the nation.

State-by-state winners were selected based on their teams’ performances throughout the 2017 cross country season. Among the factors taken into consideration were team score and placement at the state championships, margin of victory, performance against rankings if available, individual championships and how their teams’ performances stacked up to previous years (e.g. first title in school history, consecutive titles, etc.).

