Harvest is Underway in Brown County

Area farmers in Brown County and surrounding counties have been trying to harvest soybeans and cut silage, but Mother Nature has seen fit to dump a lot of moisture on North Central Nebraska which has made getting into the fields difficult. This past week, farmers were able to combine soybeans and cut some silage.

This week is looking more favorable with limited to no moisture and temperatures in the 70’s. As harvest progresses, drivers should be caution when driving on county roads and highways as well as approaching intersections. Farm trucks and large equipment are traversing the roads between fields and storage facilities, so be vigilant when driving

