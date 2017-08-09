A Hero’s Homecoming: Hundreds Attend Funeral for Korean War POW Cpl. Richard Seadore

Sixty-six years after his passing, fallen Korean War POW Army Cpl. Richard J. Seadore was finally given a proper homecoming on Friday, August 4th, when hundreds gathered to honor his sacrifice.

Nearly 150 motorcycle riders belonging to the American Legion Riders, Sandhills Iron Horse Riders and others formed a processional to escort Seadore’s remains from Callaway, NE to his hometown of Long Pine, NE Friday afternoon. Members of the Nebraska National Guard, fire departments, area Legions and the public lined the streets to celebrate Seadore’s return. He was buried with full military honors at the Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine at 2:00 p.m.

