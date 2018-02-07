Hometown Highlights

Kari Kenner - AHS Class of 2008

Taking a breath of fresh air doesn’t always mean just filling your lungs with crisp, clean Sandhills air. Sometimes it’s returning to your roots; to the place where you always knew you were meant to be. At least that’s how it is for 2008 Ainsworth High School graduate Kari Kenner.

She moved home in late 2015 and “it just clicked...it felt like home, like this is where I should be.”

After high school, Kenner attended Chadron State College for two years before transferring to Nebraska Methodist College in Omaha and graduating as a physical therapy assistant in 2012. For the next few years she stayed in Omaha before the pull to be closer to family and further her career brought her back to Ainsworth.

“You get back here and you realize how much you missed it,” she said. In the beginning, she said she was worried that not many of her friends would be living in the area or that it would take a long time to “fit in” to the community again, but neither one of those fears turned out to be true.

