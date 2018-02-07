July 2017 Year in Review Highlights

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was notified in July that it would receive grant funding assistance to obtain one in-car camera system in the amount of $3,500.00. Nebraska qualified for highway safety alcohol incentive funds. This Nebraska Department of Transportation, Highway Safety Office, has utilized this funding to aid local area law enforcement in obtaining in-car cameras and alcohol testing equipment used to assist in the apprehension and conviction of drinking drivers.

Jacce Beck was chosen as the 2016-17 KBRB Athlete of the Year following a vote from Ainsworth High School coaches, staff and A-Club members. Beck earned all-district recognition for football his junior and senior years. In track, Beck became the third athlete in school history to eclipse the 50-foot threshold in the shot put, and he won a district title in the event.

