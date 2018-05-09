Kitty Hagen’s Family Presented the Partner in the Arts Award

Wed, 05/09/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Brown County Arts Council (BCAC) President Kathy Klammer, presented the Partner in the Arts Award to the family of Kitty Hagen during the 2018 Fine Arts Awards Night.

Kitty was for many years, a leader in this community for the fine arts, with her involvement with numerous organizations as treasurer. She was treasurer for BCAC for over 15 years.

 

