Andrew Klatt, 2015 graduate of Ainsworth High School and recent graduate of Northeast Community College, opened Silver Lining to the public Friday, June 16th.

The flower shop, located at 339 North Main Street, provides home decor and services such as event and interior decorating.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/