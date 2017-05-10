Kremer Named Harriet Hughes Outstanding Fine Arts Student

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Ainsworth High School Senior Jace Kremer was named the 2016-17 Harriet Hughes Outstanding Fine Arts Student. Kremer will be attending Wayne State College majoring in Music Education with a K-12 field endorsement. Kremer received the Along with this honor, Kremer will receive a $750.00 scholarship provided by the Brown County Arts Council, Harriet Hughes Memorial and the Ainsworth Star-Journal. Evan Evans served as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening. 

 

