Local EMTs Get Opportunity to Train on Mobile, High-Tech Stimulation Truck

Members of the Brown County Ambulance Association got the opportunity to experience leading advancements in high-tech medical simulation training when a mobile truck visited Ainsworth on Wednesday, September 13th.

The 44-foot-long trucks are divided into two rooms that simulate an ambulance and an emergency room. The trainees act out a scenario using high-tech mannequins that can be programmed using computers to mimic real-life symptoms and bodily responses. Trainers can change the mannequin’s pulse, lung sounds, eye movements and more based on the training scenario and the treatment administered.

EMTs in Ainsworth worked through two different emergency simulations during their training.

One simulation was a young boy with a closed head injury and the other was a pregnant woman in a car crash. After the scenarios ended, the EMTs had the opportunity to debrief with the truck’s two trainers to discuss things that were done well or that could have been done differently.

The trainings were tailored to the EMTs’ skill levels, equipment on-hand and typical call types. The staff at Brown County Hospital will also receive the training in the coming weeks, where they’ll likely run through different scenarios.

Four Simulation in Motion - Nebraska (Sim-NE) trucks, operated through the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), are stationed in Norfolk, Lincoln, Kearney and Scottsbluff. The trucks are available for trainings at no cost to rural emergency medical services, hospitals and universities.

A $5.5 million grant awarded to UNMC by the Helmsley Foundation will fund Sim-NE for the first three years. The grant included the purchase of four, customized mobile simulation training trucks valued at about $500,000.00 each and 20 high-tech mannequins valued at almost $900,000.00.

The Helmsley Foundation has funded similar programs in South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Minnesota, Iowa, and Montana.

Private funding, partnerships, fee for services and state and federal grants are already being sought to continue the project after the grant funding ends.