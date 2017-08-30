Local Photographer Captures “Baily’s Beads” During Total Solar Eclipse

Wed, 08/30/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21st drew millions of people to the path of totality, hoping to experience the moment when the sun went dark.

However, Rod Stolcpart of Newport looked to the sky for a different reason - to see a diamond ring. Stolcpart captured these photos of the Bailey’s Beads effect, more commonly known as the diamond ring effect. According to NASA, this effect occurs shortly before totality, the moment when the moon completely blocks the sun during a total solar eclipse.

 

