Long Pine Residents Will See a Changein Water Rates Effective May 4, 2017;Changes Will Appear on May Billing

After the Long Pine City Council reviewed the water rate informa-tion sheets prepared by Randy Hell-busch of the Nebraska Rural Water Association, they voted to raise the water rates which went into effect at the May 4, 2017 meeting.The projected report showed that the City of Long Pine annually has $44,236.00 in fixed costs and $18,200.00 in variable costs, which combined together equals $64,436.00 in expenses.

Currently, income for the water department is $31,980.00. Bottom line, the City of Long Pine is losing $30,456.00 per year on the current rates being charged to its water users.In the past there was a monthly flat fee of $13.00. Comparing towns with populations of 200-400 resi-dents, the average monthly mini-mum fee was $29.17 plus $1.97 per 1,000 gallons.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/