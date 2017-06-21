Madeline Snell: Oldest Living Graduate and Alumni Parade Grand Marshal

Madeline Snell, the last surviv-ing member of the Ainsworth High School class of 1935 and oldest liv-ing graduate will lead the Alumni Parade this weekend as the grand marshal. At 101 years old, she has been out of high school for 82 years.

Snell came from a poor farm fam-ily, of which she was the youngest of 12 children. After middle school, her father wanted her to stay home and help with the farm.

