A Man, Two Horses and a Wild Idea Results in the Trip of a Lifetime

A North Dakota man recently made his way through Ainsworth on a cross-country trip in a horse-drawn covered wagon.

After spending the night in Meadville, Scott Schlepp drove his team of horses and wagon to Ainsworth September 18th. After spending the night in Ainsworth, Schlepp planned to head toward Brewster before turning west to Gothenburg and then south to Texas.

