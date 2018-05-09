Marley Murphy is 2018 AHS Fine Arts Student of the Year

The Fine Arts have always been a huge part of my life. I watched my sisters in all of their activities, and I wanted to be just like them. I got involved in band, choir and journalism and it felt right, I enjoyed them. Then I went a little more outside of my comfort zone and tried activities I was extremely nervous to do. I joined mock trial, speech, and started trying out for plays. I was never one to be loud or be in front of a large group of people, let alone stand in front of a huge crowd, and perform by myself. I had never done anything like public speaking, but I learned from my amazing coaches how to put myself out there, and how to be confident in myself.

With all of these activities, I’ve made many friends along the way. The fine arts activities that I have been involved in have taken me across Nebraska and have helped me make friendships that I will keep forever. I have been so fortunate to travel throughout my high school career, doing what I love.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/