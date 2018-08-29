Mayor Rice Proclaims “Al Hodge Horseshoe Courts” at East City Park

During the 2018 Nebraska State Horseshoe Pitching Tournament in Ainsworth, August 25th and 26th, Ainsworth Mayor Larry Rice proclaimed the horseshoe courts at East City Park be known as “Al Hodge Horseshoe Courts.” Hodge has been very instrumental in bringing several Nebraska State Horseshoe Pitching Tournaments and two World Tournaments to Ainsworth over the years. Present for this recognition were members of Al’s family, Robert Hodge, Al Hodge, Brandie Messersmith, Torrance Hodge, Sana Roggasch, Lura Hodge, Jennifer Hodge, Eugene Hodge and Melinda Hodge.

