Meet the Brown County Commissioner and Ainsworth Mayor Candidates Whose Names Will Appear on the Primary Ballot

The Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 15th. So you can get a better idea of the reasons and concerns of those running for office, we sent out a questionnaire to the candidates who filed for the two seats as a Brown County Commissioner and the one position for the Mayor of Ainsworth. Everyone was asked the following questions:

1. What qualifications do you have that make you the best candidate for this elected position and why?

2. Do you feel there are areas in which you can cut the budget and take some of the burden off the taxpayers?

3. Do you have any ideas or recommendations on how your elected position can work with other governmental entities within Brown County to consolidate or work together to improve services?

4. Explain what you think are the top three areas of concern facing the position you are seeking. What measures are you going to take to address them?

The candidates responses are printed in the order we received them at the Ainsworth Star-Journal office.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/