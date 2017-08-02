Military Services to Honor Fallen Korean War Hero Scheduled for August 4th in Long Pine

Cpl. Richard J. Seadore, a fallen hero of the Korean War, will be put to rest this week.

Seadore passed away April 19, 1951 at the age of 22 in a prisoner of war camp in North Korea after being captured during the Korean War in a battle north of Seoul, South Korea. Using DNA, Seadore’s remains were identified in April of this year.

His remains were flown from Hawaii to Eppley Air Field on Friday, July 28th, where a military ceremony took place on the tarmac. Richard's brother and wife, Albert and Lois Seadore of Callaway, and their son, Nate and Laura Seadore of Gretna, met the plane.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/