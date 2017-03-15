NE150 Celebration Announces Tour Dates for “Truckin’ Through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum”

Nebraska First Lady Susanne Shore announced tour dates for the Nebraska150 Celebration’s largest project, “Truckin’ Through Nebraska: A Mobile Children’s Museum.”

First Lady Shore said, “We created the Mobile Children’s Museum to provide a fun, hands-on learning experience for children who may not normally be able to easily access a children’s museum. Through play, interactivity and the latest technology, Nebraska’s children will explore their heritage and envision their futures. We hope the experience will help power the imagination and create an excitement about learning.”