Nebraska Army National Guard 43rd Army Band to Perform in Ainsworth

Ainsworth Throughout the month of July, the Nebraska Army National Guard 43rd Army Band will be performing across the state as part of its summer tour.

The tour will kick off Wednesday, July 12th at Ainsworth High School at 7:00 p.m. and will continue on to Valentine, Broken Bow, Atkinson, O’Neill, Burwell, Bassett, Neiligh and Columbus in the days following. The concerts are free and open to the public, no ticket required.

The 43rd Army Band is under the command of Chief Warrant Officer Brian Anderson, who took on the position as commanding officer and director of the band in 2007 after being a member since 1988.

