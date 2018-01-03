Nebraska Senators Hope to Revive Stalled Bills in 2018

Wed, 01/03/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Expect some new debates on old measures as Nebraska lawmakers return to the Capitol for the 2018 session.

Senators have spent the last few months tinkering with proposals that stalled last year in hopes of reviving them during the short, 60-day session that began January 3rd.

Lawmakers can carry over bills from 2017 into the upcoming session, but only measures designated by a senator or committee as a “priority” have a realistic chance of getting debated.

 

