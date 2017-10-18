Nebraska State Patrol Recovers $50,000.00 Worth of Marijuana in Brown County

During a traffic stop on Wednesday, October 11th, Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Aaron Nilson recovered 10 pounds of hydroponic marijuana.

Nilson stopped the vehicle with Minnesota plates heading north on Highway 7 and called for assistance from the Valentine Police Department’s drug dog. Brown County’s drug dog is currently in training to become certified.

