Nelson Takes Over Century Lumber Center Management

Jason Nelson has taken over the management of Century Lumber Center, located at 105 S. Main Street in Ainsworth.

Nelson assumed management on March 1st after previous manager Terry McNair moved away. He has been an employee of Century Lumber Center for 16 years, previously working as Assistant Manager.

“My goal is to keep building and improving on our relationships and to try to be of service to the community,” Nelson said.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/