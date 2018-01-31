New Endangered Missing Advisory System Will Help Locate Missing Nebraskans

On January 23rd, Governor Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson, and Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc announced the creation of the Endangered Missing Advisory (EMA) to assist in the recovery of vulnerable, missing persons.

“Nebraskans are involved in their communities, and are always willing and able to help their neighbors,” said Governor Ricketts. “With new technology, we’re now able to look out for our most vulnerable neighbors in new ways. The Endangered Missing Advisory, or EMA, delivers information to law enforcement and the media when vulnerable Nebraskans go missing. It relies on the media to spread information about a vulnerable, missing person, and the public to be an additional set of eyes for law enforcement in a critical situation.”

The EMA is a system designed to disseminate information about a missing and endangered person to law enforcement, media and the public.

The process to trigger an EMA starts at the local level with a request from local law enforcement for the State Patrol to issue the alert. The missing person must be considered to be in danger based on a variety of factors, including age, health, mental or physical disability, environment, weather conditions, or if the person is in the company of a potentially dangerous person.

