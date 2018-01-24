New UNL Extension Educator Looks to Be a Resource for Local Producers

Wed, 01/24/2018 - 5:00am News Staff

Ranchers in Brown, Keya Paha, Rock and Cherry counties gained a valuable new resource and connection to University of Nebraska - Lincoln research when Beef Systems Extension Educator Jace Stott started in Ainsworth on January 15th.

Raised in Emmett, ID, Stott grew up helping his family raise holstein bulls for Idaho’s bustling dairy industry - and after spending a summer milking dairy cows, knew there had to be better careers involving cattle.

He graduated from Brigham Young University in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in Range Ecology. Stott also spent two years doing missionary work in Australia and served as a Range Technician for the U.S. Forest Service.

 

