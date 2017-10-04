Ninth Annual Fundraising Event for the Sandhills Cancer Fund

The ninth annual Sandhills Cancer Fund fundraiser was held on Friday, September 29th with a 2-Person Golf Tournament and a variety of activities on Saturday, September 30th which included poker runs by the Sandhills Iron Horse Riders, horseback riders, Sandhills Wheels Car Club and ATV/UTV trail riders. The temperatures were in the low 60s with gusts of winds between 20-30 miles per hour, but that didn’t seem to dampen the fun the groups reported having.

Friday Golf Tournament Twenty-eight teams participated in the 2-Person Scramble Golf Tournament on Friday, September 29th at the Ainsworth Municipal Golf Tournament to raise funds for the Sandhills Cancer Fund.

Last year nine teams competed compared to 28 this year. The weather was beautiful and the fun format made for an enjoyable nine holes of golfing.

