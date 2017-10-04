Ninth Annual Fundraising Event for the Sandhills Cancer Fund

Wed, 10/04/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

The ninth annual Sandhills Cancer Fund fundraiser was held on Friday, September 29th with a 2-Person Golf Tournament and a variety of activities on Saturday, September 30th which included poker runs by the Sandhills Iron Horse Riders, horseback riders, Sandhills Wheels Car Club and ATV/UTV trail riders. The temperatures were in the low 60s with gusts of winds between 20-30 miles per hour, but that didn’t seem to dampen the fun the groups reported having.

Friday Golf Tournament Twenty-eight teams participated in the 2-Person Scramble Golf Tournament on Friday, September 29th at the Ainsworth Municipal Golf Tournament to raise funds for the Sandhills Cancer Fund.

Last year nine teams competed compared to 28 this year. The weather was beautiful and the fun format made for an enjoyable nine holes of golfing.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/

Ainsworth Star-Journal

921 E. 4th St.
P.O. Box 145
Ainsworth, NE 69210
PH: (402) 387-2844
FAX: (402) 387-1234

Valentine Midland News

146 W. 2nd St.
P.O. Box 448
Valentine, NE 69201
PH: (402) 376-2833
FAX: (402) 376-1946

Gregory Times-Advocate

119 E. 7th St.
P.O. Box 378
Gregory, SD 57533
PH: (605) 835-8089
FAX: (605) 835-8467