Park Playground Equipment, Debt Service Fee, Long Pine Day Top Long Pine City Council Meeting

Long Pine City Council - Aaron Miller, Jo Dailey, Dave Cheatum and Teresa LeMunyan spent time during their regular meeting on May 2, 2018 discussing debt service fee, building permits, upgrading playground equipment, Long Pine Day and other activities throughout the month.

Mayor Brown brought the council up to date on current health issues from the Health Board.

The Health Board discussed options for removing old dilapidated trail houses within city limits.

