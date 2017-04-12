Patrons Hungry for Homestyle Fares, Neighborly Conversation Find Satisfaction at Local House 20

Luke and Danielle Witte were looking for a reason to live “the good life” when a friend, recognizing the community’s need for another restaurant, proposed the idea of re-opening Ainsworth’s former steakhouse.

With a solid background in the restaurant industry, the couple jumped on the opportunity.

“We’ve always wanted to get back to Nebraska and experience the small town life,” Danielle said. “Everything just kind of fell into place.”

