Plum Creek Rangers Raise $801.50 for Brown County Drug Dog

The Plum Creek Rangers 4-H Club in Johnstown hosted a concession stand during Farmers Ranchers Co-op’s 100th anniversary celebration on Saturday, July 29th to support the Brown County Sheriff’s Office’s drug dog project.

The group raised $801.50, which they donated to the project during the Brown County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, August 1st. The kids also had the opportunity to learn more about the drug dog and how it will be used.

Since this spring, the sheriff’s office has been raising money to purchase a drug dog to combat the growing drug problem in Brown County. Their goal is to purchase the dog using donated funds so there is no additional cost to county taxpayers.

