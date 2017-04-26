Power Outage Planned for Ainsworth and some KBR Customers on Sunday, May 7th

Wed, 04/26/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Nebraska Public Power (NPPD) and KBR Rural Public Power are planning a power outage for Sun-day, May 7th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

KBR Rural Public Power is doing some upgrading in NPPD’s Ain-sworth substation located by Dan-iels Manufacturing in Ainsworth.NPPD’s outage will effect only the City of Ainsworth.

 

