Power Outage Planned for Ainsworth and some KBR Customers on Sunday, May 7th

Nebraska Public Power (NPPD) and KBR Rural Public Power are planning a power outage for Sun-day, May 7th from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

KBR Rural Public Power is doing some upgrading in NPPD’s Ain-sworth substation located by Dan-iels Manufacturing in Ainsworth.NPPD’s outage will effect only the City of Ainsworth.

