Roof Repairs Needed for Long Pine Community Center; Balcony Enclosure for The Palace Approved

Mayor Ed Brown opened the Long Pine City Council meeting on Thursday, February 1st at 7:00 p.m. Council members Ed Cheatum, Teresa LeMunyan, Aaron Miller and Jo Dailey were present along with City Clerk Nadine Baxter.

One and Six Year Road Plan

Brown opened up the hearing for the One and Six Year Road Plan. He later closed the hearing at 8:52 p.m. The Council approved Resolution 18-02 for the One and Six Year Road Plan as presented. The one year plan will include standard street maintenance. The six year plan could be to pave from Fifth Street and Pine Street to the cemetery. An estimated cost if this project would be considered was estimated a couple years ago to cost around $650,000.00.

Health Board Report

Mayor Brown stated that the owner of 388 W. 2nd Street has moved his second load of metal.

Property located on 4th Street and Ash had nothing to be reported since the owner is currently in the hospital. Brown met with the owner of a trailer that was blocking their neighbor’s view when they back out of their driveway. The owner moved the trailer 8’ farther from the street.

