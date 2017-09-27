Sandhills Cancer Fund, Inc. to Hold 9th Annual Riders Unite Fundraiser

If you are one of the unfortunate ones who are diagnosed with cancer, the Sandhills Cancer Fund, Inc. can help you.

This group of individuals’ mission is, “Providing Support to Sandhill Residents on their Journey through Cancer Treatment”.

The Sandhills Cancer Fund was founded to provide support, financially and morally, to cancer patients and their families who reside in the beautiful remote Sandhills area. Their intent is to assist with expenses, support and information to help the patient deal with cancer diagnoses and treatment. With this being a remote location, cancer treatment often times requires travel away from home and occasionally staying away from home for treatments, thus incurring more out-of-pocket expenses. Unfortunately, the distance and expense sometimes dictates the type of treatment the patient may have to select.

The members of the Sandhills Cancer Fund care about their fellow residents and desire to offer services to the cancer patients and their family which will help make these decisions easier.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/