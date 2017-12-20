Sandhills Care Center Reviews Bids for Springtime Shingle Replacement Project

The Sandhills Care Center Interlocal Board met in regular session on Monday, December 11th at 4:00 p.m. with board members Chuck Osborn, Leanne Maxwell and Henry Beel present. Members Phil Fuchs and Buddy Small were absent.

The minutes from the November 13th meeting were approved as written. Payment of claims were approved in the amount of $58,701.39 with no funds needing transferred from the Interlocal account.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Ainsworth%20Star-JournalID425/