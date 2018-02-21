Sandhills Care Center Signs Contract to Hire International Nurse from South Korea

The Sandhills Care Center Interlocal Board met on Monday, February 12th at 4:00 p.m. with members Phil Fuchs, Leanne Maxwell, Henry Beel and Buddy Small present. Board member Chuck Osborne was absent.

Minutes from the January 8, 2018 meeting and payment of claims in the amount of $53,954.69 were approved. .

Employee Insurance

The board discussed options for providing health insurance to the care center’s employees. They currently have insurance through Lyons HR, but will not be renewing their contract for another year, as the other services Lyons HR provide are no longer needed.

Sandhills Care Center administrator Stephanie Rucker said she is in the process of getting rate quotes but that it could take some time. Until new arrangements can be made, they will have a monthly contract to continue receiving insurance through Lyons HR.

