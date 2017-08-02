SEAT Plane a Growing Resource for Area Firefighters

With the area’s drought intensity currently set at “severe,” SEAT (Single Engine Air Tanker) plane base manager Justin Nickless is confident his team is exactly where they need to be to.

“The fire activity here has been tenfold,” he said. “We’re definitely in the right place.”

In the first 13 days of their 60-day contract, Nickless, pilot Dave Haddon, aviation support Mick Hager and base manager trainee John Graham have made seven flights to drop liquid concentrate retardant (LC) on fires. If drought conditions continue to worsen, which Nickless said is “very likely,” their 60-day contract could be extended to 90-days.

