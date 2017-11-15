Small Beginnings Child Care Celebrates New Facility with Open House

Wed, 11/15/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

Small Beginnings Child Care in Long Pine, owned by Teresa LeMunyan, marked the opening of a new facility with an open house on Saturday, November 4th.

LeMunyan started the business in 2010 out of necessity. She said even though she had previous experience nannying and working in foster care, she never considered doing daycare professionally until her and her husband couldn’t find daycare for their children.

 

